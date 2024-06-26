First responders working to put out fire at Napoleonville car dealership

NAPOLEONVILLE - First responders in Assumption Parish are working to put out a fire that sparked at a Napoleonville car dealership.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the Barbera Chevrolet in Napoleonville was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews are on the scene. No information about injuries has been released.

No more information was immediately available.