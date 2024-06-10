80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First responders searching for child who went into pond, never resurfaced

1 hour 43 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - First responders in Ascension Parish are searching for a child who went into a pond Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a child went into the water in the Keystone Subdivision around 5:45 p.m. 

First responders have been searching for the child since. No more information was immediately available. 

