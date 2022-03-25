First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes, walkways now fully funded

BATON ROUGE - On a beautiful day, many like to run, walk, bike or just enjoy the sights near the university lakes.

But there are some safety concerns for walkers and cyclists, like uneven pavement and numerous potholes. Some walkways lead right into busy roads.

For campus goers like Arnold Christiansen, that is concerning.

"We're near a college campus, you got college drivers who don't look and there are dark areas," Christiansen said. "It's a recipe for disaster when you get pedestrians that have to go on the road for parts."

Many hope that these problems will be solved with the first phase of the University Lakes project fully funded. Phase one will include improving walkways to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Crews will also dredge five of the six lakes.

The project will begin this summer. More information will be available at a press conference next Monday.