First mosquito found with traces of West Nile found in EBR this year

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish officials have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in a mosquito. They are spending lots of time setting up traps and vamping up spraying as the bug population grows and summer months heat up.

"We're finally starting to get some mosquito populations increasing. Last week we had our first mosquito sample at LSU that tested positive for West Nile virus,” said Randy Vaeth with EBR Mosquito Abatement.

As they set up traps and spray around the city, they noticed mosquitoes are coming in hot, especially in areas where standing water was left from last month's storms.

"Today we just collected some traps off of Highland Road and in one of the traps we had 400 mosquitoes. These mosquitoes were ones that come from permanent water," said Vaeth.

While for other places that downpour had positive effects.

"The heavy rains kind of helped us out. It washed out ditches that we had breeding house mosquitoes, washing them into rivers where they were then consumed by predators like fish," said Vaeth.

But, with hurricane season here it could cause a different sequence of events.

"Tropical storms and hurricanes leave debris and knock people's power out so they have to open the windows. The mosquitoes could come into the house, you always have standing water after the storms,” said Vaeth.

With that being said they remind everyone, it’s that time of here so make sure you gear up.

"Take precautions around your home. Empty out standing water around the house and wear repellent if you are outside,” said Vaeth.

But he also says, right now no person has it in the parish and the timeline is right on schedule.

"This is a normal timeline. We did get some birds that we tested back in March, some migratory birds that got West Nile. That gave us a little bit of, okay this may be an active year, but we are right on schedule in the sense of mosquitoes showing up positive," said Vaeth.

If you have any questions about traps or sprays, you can find more information here.