First ever Louisianian NHL player makes debut for Boston Bruins

16 hours 36 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, November 03 2023 Nov 3, 2023 November 03, 2023 8:23 PM November 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in the NHL's history, a Louisiana-born player made their debut.

The Boston Bruins' Mason Lohrei played for the team Thursday night after being called up due to injuries on the roster. Lohrei earned an entry level contract with the Bruins' organization after playing for Ohio State for two years and playing through an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins for a year.

Lohrei, a defenseman, registered an assist in his first game off Pavel Zacha's goal in the first period.

Lohrei was born in Baton Rouge on January 17, 2001, while his father, David, was the head coach of the ECHL's Baton Rouge Kingfish.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days