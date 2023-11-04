First ever Louisianian NHL player makes debut for Boston Bruins

Credit to Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in the NHL's history, a Louisiana-born player made their debut.

The Boston Bruins' Mason Lohrei played for the team Thursday night after being called up due to injuries on the roster. Lohrei earned an entry level contract with the Bruins' organization after playing for Ohio State for two years and playing through an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins for a year.

Lohrei, a defenseman, registered an assist in his first game off Pavel Zacha's goal in the first period.

Lohrei was born in Baton Rouge on January 17, 2001, while his father, David, was the head coach of the ECHL's Baton Rouge Kingfish.