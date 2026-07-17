Fireman delivers child after responding to 911 call

SPRINGFIELD - A firefighter will likely be forever remembered by one family after an emergency call here recently.

Volunteer firefighter Wayne Birt responded to a call of a woman in labor after midnight Sunday. Soon after he arrived, the mother started to give birth and Birt helped deliver the child.

"The baby was determined to come out. It was a textbook delivery, immediately started crying," Birt said.

The District 2 Fire Department in Livingston Parish posted on its Facebook page Thursday details and pictures of Birt and the family's reunion.



"Proud to report something positive," the department wrote on its social media account. "Too often we are working on patients as they leave our world. It's truly awesome to help bring a new life into our world."

"Honestly, I don't know if I would have changed anything about what happened," the mom said in an interview that aired on WBRZ News 2 at Ten on Thursday. Watch the attached video for more.

