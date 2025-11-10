Firefighters work to extinguish house fire on Iberia Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire on Iberia Street in Baton Rouge on Monday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire, which started around noon, could be seen coming through the home's roof by the time the department arrived.

The home's occupant reportedly awoke to the heat of the fire due to the house not having a working smoke detector, the department said.

While firefighters fought to contain the flames, the home was considered a total loss, and the neighboring house also sustained damage from the heat.

The Red Cross was called to assist the person displaced by the fire.