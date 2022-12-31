59°
Firefighters respond to Woodglynne Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.
According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Woodglynne Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department determined the fire started in a bedroom.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
