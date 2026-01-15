Firefighters respond to house fire on Manchac Lane in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish firefighters responded to a house fire on Manchac Lane in Prairieville on Thursday evening, Ascension Parish Fire Deputy Chief Patrick Carpenter told WBRZ.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 p.m. Ascension Parish Fire District No. 3 Fire Chief Stewart said the fire was all the way through the roof of the home when the department arrived.

Stewart said the fire continued to flare up as crews couldn't extinguish fires trapped under parts of the roof, attic and shingles on top of it. He said the home will be a total loss.

No cause has been determined yet.