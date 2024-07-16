89°
Firefighters respond to fire on Burgess Drive
BAKER- Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Baker Fire Department, the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Burgess Drive near Trotter Drive.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
