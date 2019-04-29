81°
Firefighters rescue electrical workers stuck in malfunctioning bucket truck

3 hours 20 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 3:53 PM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Firefighters were called to the rescue of a pair of electrical contractors after their bucket crane left them stuck high in the air Monday.

The Central Fire Department said it was called to a parking lot in the city Monday afternoon to help the two workers trapped on a bucket truck that was no longer responding. Once there, a ladder was used to fetch the two from atop the extended arm.

No injuries were reported.

