Firefighters rescue electrical workers stuck in malfunctioning bucket truck
CENTRAL - Firefighters were called to the rescue of a pair of electrical contractors after their bucket crane left them stuck high in the air Monday.
The Central Fire Department said it was called to a parking lot in the city Monday afternoon to help the two workers trapped on a bucket truck that was no longer responding. Once there, a ladder was used to fetch the two from atop the extended arm.
No injuries were reported.
