Firefighters rescue baby goats overnight in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Firefighters were called to save two newborn goats that were having a hard time breathing Monday night in Livingston Parish.

Volunteers with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection said crews brought out an oxygen mask specifically designed for animals in respiratory distress. The resuscitator isn't a tool that they typically have to take out, but its successful save led to a happy ending Monday night.

Firefighter Frank Dellucky responded to the rare occasion and "put the pet oxygen mask to great use," LPFP said.

Both of the baby goats were able to get the proper flow of oxygen and are in stable condition.

The pet oxygen masks were donated to LPFP by Ms. Patti Abadie in Memory of her son, Brent Leonard in 2016. Brent was a junior firefighter at Central Fire Department and had plans to return as a volunteer before his passing.

LPFP thanked Firefighter Leonard for being with the crew overnight, assisting with the animal rescue.