Firefighters put out house fire on Walker North Road in Livingston Parish; dogs, cat killed in blaze

WALKER — Firefighters put out a house fire on Walker North Road on Thursday morning.

Livingston Parish Fire and other first responders arrived around 10:20 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The fire was put out within the hour, fire officials said.

Nobody was home during the fire but two dogs, a cat and a vehicle were all lost in the fire, residents said.

Livingston Parish deputies asked drivers to avoid Walker North between Weiss and Springfield roads as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by a heat lamp igniting wood shavings inside a chicken coop on the home's front porch.

Family of the homeowners have started a GoFundMe page in the aftermath of the fire.