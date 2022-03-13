49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters have not determined what started St. George house fire Sunday afternoon

1 hour 6 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 8:53 PM March 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Smoke billowed from the roof of a home in the St. George area Sunday afternoon and firefighters have not determined what started the blaze. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, a home on Hobbiton Road ignited around 1:25 p.m. and was under control before 2 p.m. 

Fire officials said the fire was concentrated in the storage area at the back of the home near a carport, but the home was not a complete loss. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days