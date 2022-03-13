Firefighters have not determined what started St. George house fire Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Smoke billowed from the roof of a home in the St. George area Sunday afternoon and firefighters have not determined what started the blaze.

According to the St. George Fire Department, a home on Hobbiton Road ignited around 1:25 p.m. and was under control before 2 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire was concentrated in the storage area at the back of the home near a carport, but the home was not a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.