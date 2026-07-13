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Central Police Department searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

2 hours 22 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 1:27 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help on Monday with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Officers said they would like to speak to the driver about a hit-and-run that occurred on July 9 around 11 p.m.

The vehicle officers are searching for has damage to the right rear quarter panel. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Police Department. 

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