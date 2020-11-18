Fired Southern University law professor loses fight over termination in court again

BATON ROUGE - A state district court judge dismissed Dorothy Jackson's lawsuit against Southern University recently, but her attorneys said she will appeal.

It is the second time a lawsuit she's filed was dismissed against Southern alleging her rights were violated over her termination. In October of last year, a federal court judge dismissed Jackson's federal lawsuit against Southern. She appealed to the fifth circuit, which upheld the lower court's ruling.

Her attorney, Joel Porter, told us this at the time.

"I don't think this is a time for John Pierre or the defendants at Southern University to celebrate," Porter said. "It will be short-lived. I'm certain of that. Don't pull out the bottles and celebrate so quickly."

But, Jackson lost her appeal to the fifth circuit shortly after that. Last week, she was dealt another blow when her state lawsuit was dismissed out of the 19th JDC.

Jackson was a tenured law professor at Southern University's Law Center when she drafted a will for a client at the Council on Aging. Jackson was a Board Member at the Council on Aging at the time, and the will Jackson drafted benefited the agency's Executive Director Tasha Clark Amar. Clark Amar and Jackson backed off of the will immediately without explanation. Jackson still serves the Council on Aging as a board member.

Jackson claimed in her lawsuit that there was a breach of contract, violations of due process, and emotional distress that she suffered as a result of her termination. In the state and federal cases, both judges have dismissed her lawsuits citing no cause of action.

Jackson's attorneys declined to comment on the dismissal of her second lawsuit.