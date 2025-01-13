Fired BRPD officers going before review board in February after board rules not to toss out appeals

BATON ROUGE — Three BRPD officers fired during a probe of police misconduct can continue efforts to get their jobs back next month after a police disciplinary board ruled Monday not to toss out their terminations before a hearing.

The three officers — Doug Chutz, Todd Thomas and Troy Lawrence Sr. — were fired in 2024 after accusations came to light that they covered up the 2020 beating of a man in custody by discarding body camera footage during their time serving on the now-defunct Street Crimes unit.

The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board ruled in a 4-1 vote not to toss out the firings without the board first considering the evidence. An appeals hearing has been set for Feb. 24.

Chutz, Thomas and Lawrence all pleaded not guilty to criminal charges they face based on the accusations. They are awaiting trial for malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice charges.

Another officer, Martelle Jackson, resigned as a police officer following the accusations. Because of this, he is not part of the appeal.