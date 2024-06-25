Four from Baton Rouge Police's now-defunct 'Street Crimes' unit indicted in 2020 abuse case

BATON ROUGE — Four Baton Rouge police officers who worked in the now-defunct "Street Crimes" unit were indicted Tuesday on charges linked to the alleged abuse of a suspect in 2020. A fourth officer was cleared.

The grand jury indicted BRPD officers Doug Chutz Jr., 44; Martele Jackson, 38; Troy Lawrence Sr., 49; and Todd Thomas, 32. It decided against charges for officer Jesse Barcelona.

According to the indictment handed up Tuesday afternoon, Chutz, Jackson and Thomas committed obstruction of justice; Chutz, Lawrence and Thomas committed criminal conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice; and Chutz, Jackson, Lawrence and Thomas committed malfeasance in office.

Chutz faces two counts of malfeasance and Lawrence faces four. Thomas faces three counts of malfeasance and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The following statement was sent by BRPD Chief TJ Morse:

On 6/25/2024, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office announced criminal indictments on BRPD Officers after several months of Grand Jury proceedings. The Grand Jury indictments were handed down on 4 of 5 Officers based on alleged misconduct from September 28, 2020. The indictments come after the Baton Rouge Police Department launched it’s own criminal and administrative investigations, that led to BRPD arresting Officers Troy Lawrence Sr, Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas, and Doug Chutz. All four of these Officers have been on Administrative Leave since their arrest. Officer Martele Jackson was later placed on Administrative Leave when he also became a target of the Grand Jury proceedings. All five Officers remain the subjects of an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation arising from this incident. Keeping with our commitment to increased transparency, the results of those internal affairs investigations will be communicated to the public upon the conclusion. All five Officers will remain on Administrative Leave until that time when due process has been completed in accordance with state law. I want our community to know that this Department is filled with Law Enforcement Professionals that are doing great work around the clock. I ask that your view of those exemplary men and women is not tarnished by the alleged isolated and unacceptable actions of a few.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that the arrests stemmed from an incident in 2020 when a person was strip searched, beaten and shocked with a taser on Plank Road. The body camera footage was supposedly lost.

The Street Crimes unit was dismantled in August 2023 after reports about the "BRAVE Cave," which was formally known as the Street Crimes Processing Unit.