Fire officials investigating second arson in past two days at vacant home on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an arson attack at a vacant house on North Acadian Thruway early Sunday morning was the second fire at the home in the past two days.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the home on North Acadian Thruway East around 4 a.m. and found the back of the home engulfed in flames. The fire was contained before spreading to neighboring buildings.

The department requested Public Works to help extinguish hot spots under a back porch that collapsed.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Anyone with information on the arson is urged to contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.