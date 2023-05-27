81°
Fire in parking garage burns 4 vehicles Monday night

2 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 9:50 PM January 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fire at a parking garage between two apartment buildings Monday night.

Officials arrived on the scene in the 6900 block of Commerce Circle around 7:15 p.m. where a fire was ablaze on top of a parking garage.

Four vehicles were caught in the flames, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department were able to put the fire out in less than 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

