Fire during construction prompts inmate evacuation at Tangipahoa Jail; population secure and safe
AMITE - Officials said a fire at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail prompted an inmate evacuation Thursday morning.
The fire started due to construction on one of the campus buildings. No one was injured and the affected areas were evacuated while the building was aired out and evaluated. As of 1 p.m., inmates were returned to the facility.
The Fire Marshal’s office said all life safety systems, including smoke reduction equipment, worked as they were supposed to and greatly limited the smoke effects in the affected wings.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies said the increased law enforcement presence around the jail was for precaution only.
"The jail and its population are secure and sage," deputies said.
In January, there was another fire that prompted an hours-long evacuation.
