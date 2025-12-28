79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire department says ash falling from sky due to sugarcane fields burning in West Baton Rouge

1 hour 59 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 12:30 PM December 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Due to sugarcane fields being burned in West Baton Rouge, residents in the Baton Rouge area may notice ash falling from the sky on Sunday, according to a statement released by the St. George Fire Department.

"While this is not a fire within our community, ash can still be an irritant," the department said. 

The department advises residents to limit outdoor activity if they have respiratory sensitivities, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets indoors when possible.

