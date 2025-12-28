79°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire department says ash falling from sky due to sugarcane fields burning in West Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Due to sugarcane fields being burned in West Baton Rouge, residents in the Baton Rouge area may notice ash falling from the sky on Sunday, according to a statement released by the St. George Fire Department.
"While this is not a fire within our community, ash can still be an irritant," the department said.
Trending News
The department advises residents to limit outdoor activity if they have respiratory sensitivities, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets indoors when possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family holds balloon release for 22-year-old man that was killed in Denham...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow...
-
Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another
-
Family's annual Christmas tradition gains new meaning after family member beats cancer
-
Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood