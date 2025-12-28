Fire department says ash falling from sky due to sugarcane fields burning in West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Due to sugarcane fields being burned in West Baton Rouge, residents in the Baton Rouge area may notice ash falling from the sky on Sunday, according to a statement released by the St. George Fire Department.

"While this is not a fire within our community, ash can still be an irritant," the department said.

The department advises residents to limit outdoor activity if they have respiratory sensitivities, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets indoors when possible.