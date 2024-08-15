97°
Fire department responds after car crashes into church on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding after a car reportedly crashed into a church on Scenic Highway.
The crash happened at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Scenic Highway Thursday morning.
It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damages was, nor whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
