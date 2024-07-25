Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire

74°
July 25, 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into the cause of a vacant house fire that happened late Wednesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a vacant home on Central Road shortly before midnight. Fire was found in the kitchen and one of the bedrooms of the home, but was put under control less than ten minutes after the arrival of the first truck. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported. 

