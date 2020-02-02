Fire crews investigating blaze at apartment complex near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that occurred Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex fire at 7523 N Jefferson Place Ct around 5:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene they found flames coming through the roof of the four-plex chimney.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire to the attic causing fire damage to only one apartment. The other three units suffered light smoke and water damage. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews say the cause of the blaze was a fireplace flue leak which ignited combustible materials in the attic.