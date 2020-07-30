Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

Ticket purchasers were also entered into a handful of other prices, including a new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive. Also, secondary prizes included a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.

The winner of each prize can be found below.

Tickets on Sales prize- Free groceries for a year, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation, $2,500 value

Winner- Beth Davis of Baton Rouge

Early Bird Prize- $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial, $10,000 value

Winner-Greg Bourgeois of Prairieville

Last chance prize- $5,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore, valued at $5,000

Winner-Deborah Pounds of Baton Rouge

Bonus prize- 2020 Genesis G80, courtesy of All Star Automotive Group, valued at $43,000

Winner- Sarah Picou of Baton Rouge

2020 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home built by Alvarez Construction

Winner-Thomas Boutwell of Denham Springs

Tickets sold out earlier this summer. The Dream Home Giveaway fundraiser raised more than $1,000,000 for St. Jude.