Bridge Center for Hope celebrates 10,000 guests served
BATON ROUGE - Since opening its doors in February 2021, The Bridge Center for Hope, in partnership with RI International, has provided 10,000 guest presentations.
This achievement highlights the critical need for accessible mental health and substance use crisis care in the East Baton Rouge Parish community and beyond. The center has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families by offering a safe and supportive environment to connect them with necessary resources on the path to recovery.
“Reaching 10,000 guest presentations is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff and the unwavering support of our community,” said Charlotte Claiborne, Executive Director at the Bridge Center for Hope. “We are incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us by those seeking help during their most vulnerable moments. Our mission is to provide immediate crisis intervention, stabilization, and linkage to appropriate care, and we are proud of the impact we have made on the lives of so many.”
The Bridge Center for Hope would like to express its sincere gratitude to the East Baton Rouge Parish community, local government officials, and partner organizations for their ongoing support. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those affected by mental health and substance use challenges.
For more information, visit brbridge.org.
