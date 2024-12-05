Experience "First Christmas" at Jefferson United Methodist

BATON ROUGE - Celebrate the true spirit of Christmas this season with "First Christmas: Stories from the Birth of Christ," a heartfelt theatrical performance at Jefferson United Methodist Church. The performance will take place on December 15th, 2024, at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The audience will be transported back to the holy night of Christ's birth, experiencing the emotions, struggles, and joys of the season. Interwoven with the characters’ personal narratives, the performance will feature soul-stirring songs, carefully selected to reflect the significance of this holy season.

Director Carolyn Rice shared her vision for the play, stating, “Most of the play takes place immediately after the birth of Christ and depicts the challenges faced by those who were part of this momentous event.”

Ticket Information:

Adults: $12

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Tickets are available online at jumcbr.org or at the church, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

A special Kids Zone will be available during the 2:00 PM performance for children ages 3-5, and a free nursery will be provided during the 6:00 PM performance for children under 3.

A portion of the proceeds from the performances will benefit The Shepherd's Market, a Methodist food pantry, and Christian Youth Theater/Christian Community Theater, which supports local youth in the arts.

The performances will take place at Jefferson United Methodist Church, located at 10328 Jefferson Highway, between Airline and Bluebonnet. For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 293-4440.

Join us as we celebrate the birth of Christ and the joy of the season at Jefferson United Methodist Church.