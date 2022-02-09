54°
Finally coming down: Kirby-Smith Hall set to be imploded in June 2022
BATON ROUGE - LSU's notorious Kirby-Smith Hall is finally scheduled to come down, three years after its replacement was built in the long-standing dorm's parking lot.
University officials Wednesday the looming building is scheduled to be imploded in June 2022.
In October of 2018, WBRZ reported LSU planned to make several changes to campus by demolishing rundown housing halls built in the 60s. The list included Herget, Miller, McVoy, Acadiana, and Broussard.
Kirby's replacement, Spruce Hall, was built in front of the infamous dorm. Once removed, the land will be turned into green space.
