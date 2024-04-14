Finally, college football season is here

BATON ROUGE - Local sports fans have been waiting since the end of the last season for this big weekend. College football is back in full force.

Baton Rouge's two top teams will both head west for a Texas takeover. On Saturday, the Southern Jaguars will take on No. 16 TCU in Fort Worth. On Sunday, the No. 25 LSU Tigers look to upset the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes in Dallas.

Heading into preseason camp, there were questions about who would start in the quarterback position for both teams. Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums named John Lampley as the starter, crediting the sophomore's calm demeanor and communication on the field.

Odums said all three quarterbacks will see time on the field as well as multiple players at other positions.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at TCU.

The Tigers are walking into a heavily hyped match-up in Jerry World. The team has had a rough summer, to say the least. Multiple players have been suspended for their alleged parts in felony crimes and two quarterbacks left the team after feeling they wouldn't be the starter for LSU.

Earlier this week, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as the starting QB against Miami. But there's always a chance Myles Brennan sees the field.

Sunday night's game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WBRZ. Before the game, WBRZ will air a special live broadcast highlighting both teams. That will air from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Lions have already played their first game, narrowly losing to ULM on the road 31-34.