Final: Southern loses to Prairie View 48-21 during Homecoming week

BATON ROUGE - It was homecoming week at the Bluff for Southern, but Jag Nation did not get the results they wanted. Prairie View won 48-21, moving Southern to 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars kept it close near halftime, only trailing by 7, but Prairie View had an offensive explosion in the second half—scoring 34 points.

The Panthers had over 500 yards of offense on the day. With this week's win, Prairie View improved their record to 6-1 on the year and 5-0 in SWAC play.

Southern backup quarterback LaDarius Skelton had two rushing touchdowns on the day. The Jaguars had one of their worst rushing performances as a team, only having 3.2 yards per attempt.

Southern will face Alcorn State at home next Saturday.