65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball defeats Auburn 78-48 in SEC tournament

2 hours 25 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 5:40 PM March 08, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - The LSU women's basketball team opened their SEC tournament with a dominant win over Auburn Friday.

Two-seed LSU jumped out to a 21-0 lead over seven-seed Auburn and then cruised to a 78-48 win at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson led all scorers with 25 points. Angel Reese added 18 for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams was available but did not play as she rests a foot injury.

LSU will play in an SEC Tournament semifinal Saturday following the South Carolina-Tennessee game, which starts at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Trending News

Tweets by LSU Women's Basketball

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days