FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball defeats Auburn 78-48 in SEC tournament

Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - The LSU women's basketball team opened their SEC tournament with a dominant win over Auburn Friday.

Two-seed LSU jumped out to a 21-0 lead over seven-seed Auburn and then cruised to a 78-48 win at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson led all scorers with 25 points. Angel Reese added 18 for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams was available but did not play as she rests a foot injury.

LSU will play in an SEC Tournament semifinal Saturday following the South Carolina-Tennessee game, which starts at 3:30 p.m. CT.

