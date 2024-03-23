57°
FINAL: No. 5 LSU defeats No. 8 Florida 6-1 at first SEC home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU took the first game 6-1 in a National Championship series rematch against Florida at Alex Box Stadium Friday night.
LSU pitcher Luke Holman started on the mound for LSU, previously suffering his only loss of the season at Mississippi State last week. He followed that with 13 strikeouts, only one hit and only one run allowed in 6.0 innings pitched.
LSU started with a 2-0 lead after the first with RBI singles from Josh Pearson and Ethan Frey. Florida's Ty Evans hit a single home run in the fourth to cut the lead in half, but LSU scoring three in the sixth gave the team breathing room to secure the victory.
The Tigers continue their series against Florida 6 p.m. on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.
