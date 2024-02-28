FINAL: No. 3 LSU baseball wins 16-4 against Rice

HOUSTON, TX - LSU Baseball began their first road test of the season Wednesday night in Houston against Rice University, winning in dominating fashion, 16-4.

The Tigers started freshman left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson on the mound.

Anderson threw for five innings, struck out seven batters and allowed three runs on three hits.

LSU's bats got hot in the third inning when sophomore catcher Brady Neal hit a two-run homerun that put the Tigers up 5-0. The Tigers would add three more runs in that same inning.

The top of the seventh inning would be eerily similar to the third. Brady Neal hits his second homerun of the night, this time it was a three-run homerun that put the Tigers up 16-0 and that would be all LSU needed to get the victory.

The Tigers threw five pitchers that totaled nine hits, four runs, two walks and thirteen strikeouts.

LSU will have Thursday off as they prepare to play No. 14 Texas on Friday at 7:00 p.m.