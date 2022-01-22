Final: No. 24 Vols beat No. 13 Tigers 64-50 in Knoxville

Photo: @LSUBasketball

The LSU hoops team losses their 3rd straight game, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Tigers got out to a slow start falling behind 14-2 early.

The defense played well, holding their opponent to under 65 points. But the offense struggled to get consistent baskets. The team shot 39 percent from the floor, and 21 percent from deep.

LSU was without guard Xavier Pinson for the 4th straight game. Tari Eason led the team again in points with 16.

The Tigers will be back at home on Wednesday against Texas A&M.