31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Final: No. 24 Vols beat No. 13 Tigers 64-50 in Knoxville

3 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 6:45 PM January 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUBasketball

The LSU hoops team losses their 3rd straight game, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Tigers got out to a slow start falling behind 14-2 early.

The defense played well, holding their opponent to under 65 points. But the offense struggled to get consistent baskets. The team shot 39 percent from the floor, and 21 percent from deep. 

LSU was without guard Xavier Pinson for the 4th straight game. Tari Eason led the team again in points with 16.

The Tigers will be back at home on Wednesday against Texas A&M. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days