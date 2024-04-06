73°
FINAL: No. 18 LSU baseball loses 13-3 in run rule to No. 7 Vanderbilt, drop series

Saturday, April 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit: LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU fell 13-3 to Vanderbilt Saturday, solidifying their fourth SEC series loss this season.

LSU lost in a run-rule, as the team opted not to play a ninth inning once Vanderbilt created a ten-run differential in the eighth inning.

LSU faces McNeese at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

