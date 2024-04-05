FINAL: No. 18 LSU baseball falls to No. 7 Vanderbilt 8-6

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU Baseball fell 8-6 to No. 7 Vanderbilt Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, evening their series with the Commodores.

LSU started the game 1-0 with a home run from Tommy White in the first before the game went back-and-forth. Eventually, Vanderbilt took the lead with a two-run homer in the eighth and never looked back.

Vanderbilt furthered their lead with an RBI single in the ninth inning, resulting in the final score of 8-6.

White scored two home runs with three RBIs, including the aforementioned home run in the first and another in the bottom of the third.

Gage Jump started at pitcher for the Tigers, as he struck out three, allowed six hits and gave up five runs in 5.1 innings pitched.

LSU looks to take their first SEC series victory over Vanderbilt Saturday at 2 p.m.