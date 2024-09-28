FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing yards

BATON ROUGE - LSU beat the South Alabama Jaguars 42-10 on Saturday. Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Kelly voiced that his team needed to start fast in the game, and they accomplished that.

It was the “Garrett Nussmeier and Caden Durham Show” on Saturday night.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier set a career high with 409 passing yards while also having four touchdowns, with a pair on both the ground and through the air.

Freshman running back Caden Durham had 128 yards rushing and 89 yards receiving. He accounted for two of the Tigers’ touchdowns.

On the first LSU drive, Nussmeier found Durham for a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead early.

The next Tiger possession, Durham took the handoff on the first play of the drive for an 86-yard rush and Nussmeier punched it into the endzone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the following play.

LSU followed it up with a 79-yard drive that was capped off by another Durham touchdown on an 8-yard rush.

South Alabama got on the board with a 49-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter to cut the lead to 18 points.

Nussmeier responded by leading the Tigers on another scoring drive, and called his number to secure his second rushing touchdown of the night on a five-yard run.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Tigers as Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Aaron Anderson across the middle of the field for a 23-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 32 points at the half.

South Alabama came out of halftime with a passing touchdown to cut into the Tigers’ lead. The Jaguars managed to drive the ball back within LSU’s 5-yard line, but on 4th and goal, Tigers’ linebacker Whit Weeks and safety Major Burns stood up Jaguars’ quarterback Gio Lopez at the one yard line on a rush attempt to keep South Alabama out of the endzone.

The Tigers capitalized by driving 99 yards on 12 plays for another touchdown. Running back Josh Williams found a hole for a 4-yard touchdown to put LSU back up by 32 points.

The Tigers move to 4-1 on the season. South Alabama falls to 2-3. LSU has an open date on Saturday, October 5 before hosting the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, October 12.