FINAL: LSU beats Florida 45-35

Photo: @LSUFootball

GAINESVILLE - Coming into Saturday's matchup, not a lot of people expected to see a shootout in Gainesville—but that's exactly what we got as LSU gets a 45-35 road win.

In the first half, LSU's defense struggled against Florida as the Gators scored on their first two possessions.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson hit Justin Shorter for a 51-yard score to open the game, then Montrell Johnson ran for a 39-yard score.

And when the Tigers did force their first punt, special teams mistakes happened as Jack Bech fumbled the ball. Florida capitalized and scored on another Montrell Johnson TD.

But every time Florida scored, the Tigers offense responded. Jayden Daniels had four total touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground in the first half, and threw for 253 yards.

In the second half, Jayden Daniels continued his stellar play, having two more rushing touchdowns. The Tigers took a 42-21 lead.

Florida would make a comeback with an 81-yard Anthony Richardson touchdown, and a Trevor Etienne TD, and it seemed like the Gators defense got a timely stop as well. But a rushing the passer call gave LSU the first down and allowing Damian Ramos to hit the 47-yard game sealing field goal.