76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: LSU baseball beats Missouri 12-1 with run rule

1 hour 54 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 9:11 PM April 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Baseball

COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 12-1 with a run-rule Friday night.

The Tiger bats erupted for 13 hits and four home runs. Freshman Steven Milam hit his first career collegiate home run in the third inning, while Hayden Travinski, Brady Neal, and Jared Jones also went yard for LSU. 

On the mound, Gage Jump (3-1) tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowing just one run and striking out 14.

The win breaks LSU's five-game SEC losing streak. LSU is now 24-15 overall and 4-12 in SEC play.

Trending News

LSU's series against Missouri continues Saturday at 4 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days