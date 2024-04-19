FINAL: LSU baseball beats Missouri 12-1 with run rule

Credit to LSU Baseball

COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 12-1 with a run-rule Friday night.

The Tiger bats erupted for 13 hits and four home runs. Freshman Steven Milam hit his first career collegiate home run in the third inning, while Hayden Travinski, Brady Neal, and Jared Jones also went yard for LSU.

On the mound, Gage Jump (3-1) tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowing just one run and striking out 14.

The win breaks LSU's five-game SEC losing streak. LSU is now 24-15 overall and 4-12 in SEC play.

LSU's series against Missouri continues Saturday at 4 p.m.