Bengals beat Saints in Burrow's Superdome homecoming, 30-26
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints fall to the Bengals 30-26 in Joe Burrow's Superdome homecoming.
The Bengals' Trent Taylor would punt, and the Saints would recover and capitalize. Andy Dalton hit Tre'Quan Smith for the 18-yard touchdown. Saints took the 7-0 lead.
Right before the end of the quarter, Burrow would lead the Bengals on a 12-play scoring drive that ended with a TD pass to Joe Mixon.
In the second quarter, the Saints respond as Rashid Shaheed takes a sweep 44 yards for the touchdown. Saints just called up Shaheed from practice squad.
New Orleans would stick on the ground and get three more points to go up 10, before Joe Burrow responded with a 19-yard rushing touchdown.
Saints responded with three more points before the end of the half to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Saints ran for 164 yards in the first half, almost having 10 yards per carry.
Joe Burrow had 150 total yards and two scores.
In the second half, Burrow connected with Jamar Chase for a 15-yard touchdown. To make it a 23-21 ball game.
The Saints moved the ball well, but it did not end in touchdowns. New Orleans had three straight field goals.
