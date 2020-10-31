56°
FINAL: Auburn defeats LSU 48-11

Saturday, October 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Oct. 31 the LSU Tigers fell to Auburn at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama in a final score of 48-11.

The Tigers, once again minus Myles Brennan, were led by TJ Finley with left tackle Cam Wire in the lineup as well.

On Thursday, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron acknowledged the challenge that lay ahead for the team, saying, "We had an excellent week of preparation, our guys are ready to go, this is gonna be a tough football game."

Saturday's game marked LSU's first loss to Auburn since Orgeron became head coach.

Score updates are below:

