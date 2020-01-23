Fight between stepfather and stepson leads to shooting and arrest

Trestan Louis Coats

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a fight between a stepfather and stepson ended with one man sustaining a gunshot to the leg and the other being hauled off to jail on charges of attempted murder.

An official report says the incident occurred Monday, when 27-year-old Trestan Louis Coats went to a home on Monroe Avenue in hopes of protecting his younger brother from someone who'd been hitting him.

Officers say when they got to the house they found Coats' stepfather suffering from a gunshot to his lower left leg.

The injury was non-life-threatening and Coats' stepfather was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

As investigators spoke with the wounded man and with other witnesses they put together an account of what happened.

They learned that when Coats got to the home, he and at least two other men began punching Coats' stepfather. Police say the stepfather grabbed a knife and used it to ward them off and eventually usher them out of the house.

As Coats' stepfather stood in the doorway of the home, Coats allegedly stood in the street and fired a handgun, hitting his stepfather in the leg.

Investigators reviewed Coats' criminal background and found that he'd been convicted of illegal use of a weapon in 2017 and was not legally allowed to possess a handgun.

Coats was apprehended on Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, simple battery, and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.