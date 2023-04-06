Fight between co-workers led to shooting at Prairieville restaurant

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was injured in a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument between two employees at Hannah Q Smokehouse.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was injured in the shooting on Airline Highway near Highway 42 around 8:40 a.m.. Sources said the shooting happened near a small shopping center with several restaurants, and Pictures showed Sheriff Bobby Webre was on the scene.

The sheriff told WBRZ that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Hannah Q Smokehouse employees over which position they would be working. The shooter, identified by the sheriff's office as 22-year-old Tristin Trigg-Williams, was taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder.

"Two young men... got into an argument, a verbal argument on what work station they were going to be assigned to that day. Unbelievable that an argument over a work station led to gunfire," Sheriff Webre said.

The victim was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"I'm just saying we need to get back to some basis about being able to confront each other, being able to talk about things and at least agree to disagree over something as simple as I'll take the dishes today if you take the floor," Webre said.

Trigg-Williams was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.