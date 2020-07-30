Few more wet days ahead, keeping an eye on the tropics

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a lingering shower possible. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Monday, showers and storms are possible early in the morning and will continue through the afternoon. A few may be heavy at times. Rain cooled air will keep highs in the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead: Expect slightly higher rain chances to continue through at least Wednesday. More tropical moisture over the area will allow for daily showers and storms, a few of which could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Expect another 1" - 3" of rain to fall over the next three days. By the end of the week, we should trend into a more "typical" summertime pattern. Highs will return to the 90s with lower chances for rain.

THE TROPICS:

We're keeping our eyes on a potent tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is already highlighting a 70 percent chance of tropical development over the next two days, and a 90 percent chance over the next five days.

A tropical depression is likely to form by tomorrow. There's a lot of uncertainty in where this system goes next, since a center has not developed yet. We have plenty of time to keep our eyes on what is likely to become our next tropical system.. "Isaias."

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

