FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ascension Parish

GONZALES- Hurricane Ida may have passed through weeks ago, but her impact can still be seen across Ascension Parish.

Homes are damaged and a lot of roofs are covered with blue tarps. Many people are seeking help as they try to get back on their feet.

"If you drove around after the storm it was amazing how many trees were down," said Patrick Goldsmith, Chief Financial Officer of Ascension Parish. "Many people lost power, and when you lose power you lose a lot of things in your house.

For this reason and multiple others, the parish just opened up a new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. The building, located at 1112 Southeast Ascension Complex Boulevard, is a presence in Ascension that has not been seen since the 2016 flood.

"This is a place you can come to try and get assistance," Goldsmith said. "FEMA offers a lot of different types of assistance. if you're not sure if you qualify, it's great to come here."

The center is a place to get answers, meet with a representative who will give you options, and get advice on what steps to take as you rebuild.

"If they want to know about disaster assistance or if they want to know about housing, there's a lot of information that they can get," Goldsmith said.

More than 23,000 residents across the parish have already signed up for FEMA assistance.

"If you've already applied you don't have to come, so that's great. But if you want to come get information this is the place you can come."

Office hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. It's a one-stop shop that officials say can make the process easier. You can also apply for FEMA Assistance online or Apply/Check your status by calling 1-800-621-3362.

The Ascension Parish government is also working with FEMA to open another disaster recovery center in Donaldsonville. Until then, residents are asked to visit the center in Gonzales.