Federal prison in Allen Parish confirms two coronavirus cases, Monday
ALLEN PARISH - According to The Bureau of Prisons (BOP), two positive cases of novel coronavirus have been discovered within Oakdale correctional facilities, which are comprised of two low-security federal correctional institutes in Allen Parish.
The BOP says the two inmates who tested positive are in isolation.
FCI Oakdale I houses 990 inmates and FCI Oakdale II houses 906.
