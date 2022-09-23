77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal judge won't halt state's decision to move juvenile offenders to Angola while lawsuit plays out

2 hours 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, September 23 2022 Sep 23, 2022 September 23, 2022 8:39 PM September 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

A federal judge decided not to block the state's plan to move the worst of its juvenile offenders to Angola while a legal battle plays out in court.

In a ruling issued Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick denied the motion to immediately halt the plan despite calling it "disturbing" and "untenable."

The transfer was proposed in July and would serve as a last resort following a surge in escapes and fights at the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish.

Trending News

The move would be a temporary solution until the Jetson Correctional Center in Baker can be renovated to house the juveniles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days