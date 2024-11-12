71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Federal judge rules law requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms is unconstitutional

1 hour 54 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 9:35 AM November 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A law that would have required all public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms by Jan. 1 has been ruled to be unconstitutional by a federal judge. 

Federal judge John deGravelles made the ruling Tuesday after three weeks of deliberation.

“We strongly disagree with the court’s decision and will immediately appeal, as H.B. 71’s implementation deadline is approaching on January 1, 2025," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

State attorneys said the challenge was premature as no schools were displaying the Ten Commandments yet, which they argued could be presented in ways that wouldn't violate the Constitution. 

However, in the ruling, deGravelles preemptively writes that there is no way to display the Ten Commandments that is both constitutional and in line with what the law would have required.

