Federal judge opens hearing over Louisiana's execution procedures as inmate faces death

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge says a condemned inmate set to die this month can proceed with his argument that asphyxiating him with nitrogen gas is less humane than other methods the state of Louisiana can use.

Jessie Hoffman is scheduled to die by nitrogen hypoxia March 18 in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Louisiana adopted its execution plan just last month. Hoffman would be the first to be put to death under it.

Hoffman kidnapped, raped and murdered a New Orleans advertising account executive in 1996, leaving her body in a wilderness area near the Pearl River in eastern St. Tammany Parish. Mary "Missy" Elliot was 28 when she died.

Lawyers for the state had said, among other things, that a 1912 court ruling lets the state decide how to put inmates to death. The judge hearing Hoffman's challenge to Louisiana's death penalty protocol said a change can be made as long as the new method isn't potentially worse.

Hoffman cited documents from the United Nations and veterinary groups saying hypoxia is potentially torturous and inhumane. Louisiana law has banned hypoxia-based euthanasia for cats and dogs for more than a decade.

The inmate, the judge said, has "sufficiently alleged nitrogen hypoxia is less humane than other methods."

The U.S. Constitution bars cruel and unusual punishment, and Hoffman's lawyers fear that asphyxiating Hoffman goes too far. As a Buddhist, they say, he performs meditative breathing exercises and that using a facemask to force him to breathe a gas that will kill him is cruel.

Alabama has killed four inmates using nitrogen gas. Witnesses said those executions have taken longer than lethal injections. Lethal injections, however, are difficult to carry out because pharmaceutical companies will not provide drugs for executions.

Louisiana lawmakers adopted nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution last year. Gov. Jeff Landry announced last month that new protocols were ready, and lawyers for the state and Hoffman released them Thursday in advance of Friday's hearing.

The state had wanted them kept under wraps while Hoffman's lawyers wanted them in the open. A redacted version was made available.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick must decide whether Hoffman can be killed in a manner that preserves his constitutional rights while also considering Louisiana's quest for justice. State lawyers have said victims' families have the right to see their loved ones' killers put to death under the law.

An additional execution had been set for March 17, but Christopher Sepulvado died at age 81 after his death date was set. He was convicted of killing his stepson three days after marrying the boy's mother.